 Harmohan Dhawan’s son joins saffron party : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Harmohan Dhawan’s son joins saffron party

Harmohan Dhawan’s son joins saffron party

Harmohan Dhawan’s son joins saffron party

Bikram Dhawan with Sanjay Tandon at Maloya on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

In a boost for BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon, former Union minister late Harmohan Dhawan’s son Bikram Dhawan and president of Haryana Janchetna Party Venod Sharma today formally joined the BJP during UP CM Yogi’s rally in Maloya.

Bikram’s, who quit AAP to join the saffron party, is a blow to INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari. He was part of the padyatra organised at the time of filing of nomination papers by Tewari.

He had earlier organised a major public meeting at his Sector 9 house in support of the congress candidate. “There were several internal issues in the party, due to which I have left AAP. Besides, I wanted to stand with the candidate who is actually going to work on the city’s issues,” he told Chandigarh Tribune.

For the past few days, he was in touch with the BJP leaders. Knowing that he had made his mind to shift to the BJP, senior leaders of the Congress and AAP said to have met Bikram at his residence last night. Earlier, Dhawan’s aides Dr Sheenu Aggarwal and Sushil Aggarwal had joined the saffron party.

Bikram was senior vice-president in the now-defunct AAP’s Chandigarh unit. “My father brought the GMCH-32 to Chandigarh. Besides, he got ownership rights for residents of various colonies,” he said Bikram at the rally.

Harmohan Dhawan had left the BJP to join AAP in 2018. He then unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Chandigarh and lost his security deposit. The AAP had got 3.2% votes, the BJP 50.64% and the Congress was polled 40.35% votes in the previous election.

A resident of Sector 9, Harmohan Dhawan had been a popular face in the villages and colonies of the city. In 1989, he had won the city LS seat on the Janta Party ticket and was made the Minister of Civil Aviation in PM Chandra Shekhar’s Cabinet. Venod Sharma, a former Union minister and his MP son Kartikeya Sharma announced their support to the saffron party. He joined the party today. Sharma is a former Congress man. His son won the 2022 Rajya Sabha elections as an Independent. Venod Sharma’s wife Shakti Rani Sharma is Mayor of the Ambala MC. “Sharma’s decision to join the BJP would strengthen Tandon’s position, leveraging the former’s considerable support base in Chandigarh and the Haryana region,” said a BJP leader. Sharma has held various positions in both the Central and Haryana governments. He served as a Cabinet minister in PV Narasimha Rao’s government and was a Rajya Sabha MP. Sharma has held key roles in the party and won the 2005 and 2009 Haryana Assembly elections from Ambala City.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

2
Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

3
Trending

Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

4
Chandigarh

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

5
India

Explainer: Why Rae Bareli and Amethi may become turning points in India’s politics

6
India

Explainer: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi chopper crash—speculation abounds about ‘Israeli connection’

7
World

Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside conviction of foreign national due to language barrier in investigation

9
India

Pune teen whose luxury car killed two persons granted bail on 4 conditions: ‘Write essay, assist RTO officers…’

10
India

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor vote in Mumbai

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...

Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out

Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out

Each claims to protect Sanatan Dharma better than the other

Manish Tewari’s promise to make Chandigarh ‘city-state’ triggers row

Manish Tewari’s promise to make Chandigarh ‘city-state’ triggers row


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

Campaign trail: Congress’s Gurjeet Singh Aujla aiming for a hat-trick in Lok Sabha polls

Industrial workers find their voices unheard in poll din

GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs to polling stations: District Election Officer

Three associates of Happy Jatt nabbed with weapons, ammunition

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

Manish Tewari promises to bring Chandigarh civic body under anti-defection law

Congress manifesto bundle of hollow promises: Sanjay Tandon

Chandigarh’s BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon harps on city development

Ravi Singh who contested Chandigarh MC poll joins AAP

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

AAP spreading lies: Swati Maliwal

Nation chose a PM, not an Inspector: Kejriwal

BJP veterans rally for Delhi candidates, attack AAP

Tigers, jumbos and bears stay cool with fruit ice balls, coolers

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Security personnel hold flag marches

AAP leader killed in car crash

Hit by speeding truck, 14-year-old boy dies

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

Open murder, suicide case of grain contractor: Bittu to CM

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Gang of mobile tower equipment thieves busted in Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed