Harneet Singh, Ashish Kapoor emerge champs in tennis meet

Mohali, May 10
Second seed Harneet Singh defeated Ankit Patel (6-2, 6-1) to claim the men’s 35+ title on the concluding day of the Roots ITF Seniors International Rankings Championship.
In the men’s 45+ final, Ashish Kapoor overpowered Shyam Jagat (6-1, 6-3), while Dilip Mohanty won the men’s 40+ title by toppling top seed Ashwin Prakash (6-1, 6-1).
In the men’s 50+ final, Ram Kumar registered a comeback (4-6, 6-1, 10-3) win over third seed Ashish Pant. Top seed Dipankar Chakrabarti won the men’s 60+ final by defeating Om Prakash Chaudhary (6-0, 6-1).
Meanwhile, in the women’s 35+ category, Mansi Majeji defeated Russia’s Irene Merwe (6-1, 6-2) to claim the title. Earlier, Mansi defeated Priyanka Sharma Mudgil (6-2, 6-3) and Irene overpowered Priyanka (6-2, 6-3).
