Harsh logs win in pre-quarters

Mohali, August 9

Harsh Marwaha faced a tough resistance from Samvir Singh before logging a (6-4, 3-7(10-7)) win during a boys’ U-14 pre-quarterfinal match in the ongoing Roots AITA TS7 National Rankings Championship.

Eighth seed Vrishin Awasthi overpowered Waris Kamboj, while Tanishq Makhija defeated Yash Verma. Haryana’s Mohit ousted Deven Barania and Kavin Grover defeated Jahaan Jolly. Second seed Kirtarth Singh outplayed Tashi in the last match.

In the boys’ U-16 pre-quarterfinals, top seed Yash Preet Singh defeated Tashi. Japnaam Singh defeated Abhimanyu, Anshul ousted Arjun Chauhan, Pragun Thakur defeated Ashish Kumar and Aswajit Seniam ousted Chhering. Arnav Gautam also moved ahead by defeating Arihant and Aryan Jolly defeated Armaan Pujara.

