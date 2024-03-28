Harsh wins gold in archery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Harsh Kumar claimed gold medal in the boys’ compound event during the Khelo India NTPC Open City Archery Tournament organised by the Chandigarh Archery Association. Akashdeep secured second position.

Ruchika Rawat claimed first position in the girls’ category, while in the boys’ recurve event, Divyansh, Sahil and Vinay claimed first three positions, respectively. Samrudhi won the girls’ category gold, followed by Ayushi at second position and Kriti at third.

Gurang won the boys’ U-14 recurve event, while Madhwan finished second. Rythem and Sehjal claim top two positions in the girls’ event.

