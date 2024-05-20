Harshan scores 3 goals in Strawberry Fields High School victory over DAV

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

In the ongoing Chandigarh (U-13) Youth League, at the Sector 46 Sports Complex, Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS), Sector 26, recorded an 8-0 win over DAV School, Sector 39. Harshan scored three goals, Javin scored two, while Kanav and Ranveer scored one goal each for the SFHS team. In the 30th minute, one of the defenders of DAV scored an own goal to make it 8-0 in favour of the SFHS lads.

Delhi Public School defeated Royal FC 2-0 as Arshu scored both the goals, while St Stephen’s School defeated Velocity FC by a scoreline of 4-3. Uday scored two goals, while Iransh and Viraj scored one goal each. For Velocity Club, Satyam scored two and Chandan netted one. Saffron Arrows FC defeated Blue Star FC 4-1 as Gurekam, Harnoor and Kanish scored one goal each, followed by an own goal by Blue Star half-back. Kanish scored one goal for Blue Star team in the 24th minute. St John’s High School and Spail Villa played a 3-3 draw, while DE Himalayan FC defeated Sandhu FC 3-1.

Earlier, in the U-15 category, Sandhu FC (Blue) defeated St John’s 5-0. Arshbhu Singh (3rd), Happy (6th), Sarthak Ghosh (19th), Aniket (47th) and Vansh Thapa (48th) netted goals. Sandhu FC (Red) defeated De Himalayan FC 3-0. Anay, Safal and Harish netted a goal each, while Saffron Arrows FC defeated Spail Villa FC 3-1. Bhupinder scored two goals, and Sagar scored the third for the winning side. Avijot netted a consoling goal for Spail Villa. St Stephen’s School defeated Maruti FC 2-1, and Delhi Public School defeated Spail Villa FC (B) 2-0.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.