Harvinder, Chirag get third rank in 'Rally of Himalayas'

Chandigarh, September 8
Seasoned Chandigarh rally driver Harvinder Bhola and navigator Chirag Thakur secured overall third rank in “Rally of Himalayas” organised by Himalayan X-Treme Motorsports Club from August 27 to 30. They also bagged the second rank in Class 4 Group T1 category in the rally organised in Manali. Ninety top rallyists from all over the country participated in it.
Bhola and Thakur covered a distance of about 200 km of competitive stage in 2 hours 47 minutes in a Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. In the first phase, the rally reached Gramphu via the Rohtang pass from Kothi. From Gramphu, the rally reached back to Manali. In the second phase, the rally reached Jispa from Batal. In the third phase, the rally started from Jispa and ended at Gomoranjan in the Zanskar valley of Ladakh via the Shinku La. From there, the convoy came back to Manali. For the first time, the 650-km rally passed through the 16,850-feet-high Shinku La.
