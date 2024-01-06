Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurates Rs 12 crore old-age home at Panchkula

Panchkula, January 5
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the newly constructed old-age home in Sector 27 on Friday. The old-age home has been constructed by the Panchkula MC at a cost of Rs 12 crore, has 92 rooms and can accommodate 184 people. It also has facilities such as lifts and kitchens, among other amenities that are required for a comfortable life. The underground parking for the building can accommodate 100 vehicles.
Among the dignitaries present at the inauguration were Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and Commissioner Sachin Gupta. Gupta took stock of the facilities at the institution and directed the MC officials to complete the pending work at the earliest. He said that the state government has taken numerous steps to ensure the comfort of senior citizens and that the government has started the ‘Haryana Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana’ to enable senior citizens to visit religious places.
Gian Chand Gupta and Kulbhushan Goyal presented citations and an amount of Rs 2,100 to 52 safai mitras, gardeners, electricians and other corporation employees.
