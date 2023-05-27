Haryana Civil Secretariat win T20 cricket tournament

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 26

The Haryana Civil Secretariat won the first HAREDA T20 Championship League-2023 by registering a 39-run win over the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) at Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium, Sector 3.

Batting first, the Civil Secretariat team scored 170/8 in 20 overs with the help of Karthik Sirsa (40), Mohit Kharab (36) and Naseeb (31). Sahil, Dharmendra Yadav and Deep from HSWC took two wickets each.

In reply, the HSWC team scored 131 runs before getting all out in 19.3 overs. Yash Rohila (34) and Dharmendra Yadav (27) remained the two main scorers for the side. Himanshu claimed a five-wicket haul for the bowling side. A total of eight teams from different departments participated in the event.