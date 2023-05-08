Haryana CM announces drive on water conservation

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 7

In an effort to address the water crisis and climate change challenges in the state of Haryana, various departments are working together to promote water conservation and prevent power theft. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced his commitment towards water conservation, which includes activities like restoring Amrit Sarovars, connecting water sources with religious importance.

In a recent review meeting, Inspector General of Police Rajendra Kumar stated that 311 complaints were registered between January 1 and April 30, with the highest number of complaints in Hisar Bijli Pani police station. He also highlighted the importance of electricity and water conservation, noting that a total of 24,187 cases of power theft were registered since January 1, with revenue collection of 64.47 crore from all electricity water stations .

To promote awareness about electricity and nature conservation, a special campaign will be launched for students during the summer vacation. The campaign will include a series of webinars and dialogues with senior administrative officers, engineers, and scientists.