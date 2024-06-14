Haryana CM exhorts BJP workers to gear up for Assembly elections

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 13

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were directly benefiting people and he was working to develop India in a better way. The CM was in Panchkula to participate in a party workers’ conclave at the Panchkamal office.

Saini lauded the efforts of party workers and said, “You have worked strongly to form the Central government for the third time. Now, the workers will go to every house and make efforts to form the state government in Haryana for the third time.

The CM said he would work to simplify public welfare policies of the government to resolve problems being faced by the people. “We are organising samadhan camps for the same at the district level from 9 am to 11 am every day,” he said.

He added that he was monitoring these problems and was seeking reports from officials. He said the Prime Minister had approved the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme to provide Rs 20,000 crore to farmers. This is his effective and farmer-friendly decision, which has strengthened the farmers,” he said.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said party workers should take a resolution to work in a unified manner to form the BJP’s state government for the third time. State BJP vice-president Banto Kataria and ex-MLA Latika Sharma were also present.

