Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 27

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a multi-level parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev today.

The Chief Minister also paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara. He was joined by Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee general secretary Ramnik Singh Mann.

Khattar said the Centre Government’s PRASAD Yojana was being implemented with an aim of overall development of pilgrimage and religious places across the country.

The multi-storey parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib was constructed under the very scheme. He said the foundation stone of the parking was laid on October 27. The parking was built on 9,500 square metre at a cost of over Rs 13.55 crore. It had a capacity to accommodate 300 vehicles.

“This parking would provide better vehicle parking facilities to visitors and devotees coming from faraway places,” he said.

Regarding the announcement about free education for girls in colleges, Khattar said, “Girls from poor families with a family income of Rs 1.80 lakh would be given free education in arts, science and commerce degree colleges.”

