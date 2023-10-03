 Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar exhorts people to incorporate yoga into daily life : The Tribune India

  Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar exhorts people to incorporate yoga into daily life

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar exhorts people to incorporate yoga into daily life

1,000 Ayush ‘sahayaks’ to be appointed, yogashalas to be set up

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar exhorts people to incorporate yoga into daily life

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at an exhibition in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 2

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today stressed that the government was committed to incorporating yoga into the daily routine of residents.

To that end, a target had been set to establish yogashalas across the state and appoint 1,000 Ayush assistants. As many as 882 Ayush yoga assistants have already taken charge at various yogashalas, and the recruitment of more yoga assistants is in progress through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

Addressing a yoga and Ayush assistant training camp here, the CM said, “Ayush yoga assistants have been appointed in every district to collect reports from the village yoga assistants and send those to the headquarters on the 21st of every month. In the second phase, special yoga trainers will be appointed in all districts. They would provide training to yoga assistants from time to time.” He added that biometric machines would be made available at gymnasiums, where the attendance of yoga practitioners would be monitored.

The CM also announced plans to open yogashalas in 6,500 villages across the state that would be overseen by ‘yoga sahayaks’. He said the transfer of yoga assistants to a nearby place would be considered. In the villages where there were gymnasiums, wellness centres would be opened to promote yoga and to impress upon the locals the importance of consuming a nutritious diet and maintaining a healthy routine.

Khattar recalled that a cyclothon was conducted for a drug-free Haryana in which 1.6 lakh youth participated with great enthusiasm to raise awareness among the masses about the ill-effects of drugs. He called upon people to do their bit in building a clean, healthy and prosperous India by imbibing yoga in their daily lives.

The CM remarked, “The world is celebrating the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as the International Day of Non-Violence.”

Yoga Manas portal, mobile application launched

CM Khattar said a Yoga Manas portal and a mobile application had been launched to monitor the activities being organised at the yogashalas. He said the Ayush Department had created an app, Yoga Manas (Yog Shala Management and Analytical System), to help people locate yoga centres in their locality and obtain details of the sessions being organised.

Shri Krishna Ayush University was set up in Kurukshetra to promote yoga and ayurveda. The National Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy in Panchkula and the Postgraduate Yoga and Naturopathy and Research Institute at Devarkhana village in Jhajjar district are other institutes set up for the cause.

The government is committed to opening gymnasiums in 6,500 villages in the state to promote yoga. A total of 1,121 places were identified for the project. A total of 718 gymnasiums have already been built, and the construction of 273 more is under way.

