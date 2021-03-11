Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar inspects stadium in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 30

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Sports Minister Sandeep Singh and others, today visited Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, to inaugurate various playing arenas. Khattar inaugurated a multipurpose hall, a gymnasium and arenas of hockey, basketball and volleyball.

“Panchkula is now capable of hosting international-level events. The vast infrastructure will surely be a boon for state players. This stadium is going to be a centre of sports hub,” said Khattar. The Chief Minister also felicitated the players, who excelled in the Deaflympics in the previous years.

The Khelo India Games are scheduled to start from June 4 and over 8,500 participants are expected to participate in this 10-day event. Haryana alone had fielded a strong 579-member contingent.