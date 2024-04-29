Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini holds rally, seeks votes for Banto Kataria

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 28

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini led a rally in support of party candidate Banto Kataria on Sunday. Saini was joined by Kataria, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, among other leaders.

Saini said the Centre carried out numerous works to benefit people. He said the party had played an important role in the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and had ensured development in all fields in the country. “The party has ensured better income for farmers, security for women and all-around development in rail and road connectivity.”

Saini added, “Former MP Ratan Lal Kataria (late) used to raise every matter of Ambala with sincerity in the parliament. The party had decided that his wife Banto Kataria should be the party’s candidate to ensure the same activity of speaking for the people continues further,” he said.

He said the BJP at the Centre had worked hard to eradicate poverty and had issued Ayushman cards to poor people to get medical treatment for free. “PM Modi gave gas connections to people in their households, rations worth Rs 80 crore to people during the COVID period, formed self-help groups, and helped women become self-dependent, while the Congress during its rule had only done injustice to the people,” he said.

Banto Kataria said the PM had given 11 crore toilets to poor people in the country and lauded the Central Government for removing Article 370 of the Constitution. “The PM has resolved to make India developed by 2047. He has resolved to respond with force to those who try to harm the country.

