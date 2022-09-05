Haryana CM unveils slew of projects for Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 4

While showering a bonanza of development projects on the people of Panchkula, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today inaugurated eight development projects for the district costing Rs 2,268.73 lakh through videoconferencing from Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium in Karnal.

In all, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 175 development projects worth about Rs 2,000 crore in all districts of the state.

A district-level programme was organised at the PWD Rest House in Sector 1 here where Rattan Lal Kataria and DP Vats duly inaugurated the development projects of Panchkula by unveiling the plaques.

Ambala Divisional Commissioner Renu S Phulia, Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Power Utilities chairman PK Das, Haryana Police Housing Corporation Managing Director RC Mishra and Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Managing Director Saket Kumar were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Rattan Lal Kataria said it was a historic day for Haryana today as the Chief Minister simultaneously inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 175 development projects worth around Rs 2,000 crore across the state. Among these, eight projects of Panchkula were also inaugurated. He said with the inauguration of these projects, infrastructure would be further strengthened and people of the district would be largely benefitted.

Rajya Sabha MP Lt Gen (retd) DP Vats said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Haryana Chief Minister were working with the mantra “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”. Vats said he had a special attachment with Panchkula and hoped that these eight projects, which were inaugurated today, would go a long way in ensuring further development of the district.

The development projects that were inaugurated include three of the Public Works Department (Building and Roads), two each of the Irrigation and Water Resources and the Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department and one project of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

The projects of the PWD (Building and Roads) include a link road from Sherla Tal Rajji Tikri to Gwahi village in Morni at a cost of Rs 396.73 lakh, one bridge each at the Omla river and a drain falling on the Narayangarh-Raipurrani road at a cost of Rs 873.05 lakh and a link road from Thandog to Dhar School in Morni at a cost of Rs 479.31 lakh.

Similarly, the development projects of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department include a bridge on the canal between Hamoli and Bhawali at a cost of Rs 309.26 lakh and causeway and staining in Tibbi village on the Tibi river at a cost of Rs 93.84 lakh. The projects of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and the UHBVN include soil testing laboratories at the Anaj Mandi, Barwala, and the Anaj Mandi, Raipur Rani, at a cost of Rs 6.63 lakh each and a newly constructed head office building of the UHBVN at a cost of Rs 103.28 lakh.

