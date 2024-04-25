Chandigarh: Haryana cop among three held for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Chandigarh branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three persons, including an Inspector of the Haryana Police, for allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh in bribe from a local jeweller.

The CBI registered a case on a complaint filed by Sukhjit Singh, a resident of Mani Majra, against Inspector Balwant Singh of the Haryana Police on the allegations that he threatened Sukhjit and demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 40 lakh from the complainant in lieu of not framing him in a case under investigation. After negotiations the accused had agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

The CBI laid a trap and caught two accused, identified as Harpal Singh and Janendar Singh, while accepting Rs 5 lakh in bribe allegedly at the behest of Balwant yesterday. Subsequently, the Inspector was also arrested.

Searches were conducted at residential and office premises of the three accused, which led to recovery of incriminating documents. Balwant is posted at the cyber cell of the Yamuna Nagar police station. The suspects were produced before the CBI court today. The court sent them to judicial custody.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI