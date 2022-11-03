Haryana Day celebrated on Panjab University campus

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Haryana Day was celebrated on the Panjab University campus on Tuesday.

PU Campus Students’ Council secretary Pravesh Bishnoi, who represented the INSO in the council elections, said it was for the first time that Haryana Day was celebrated on the campus. “A cake-cutting ceremony was organised at the Student Centre. Famous singers Faizalpuria, Renuka Pawar and others performed at the event,” said Bishnoi.

