Haryana Day celebrated on Panjab University campus

Chandigarh, November 2
Haryana Day was celebrated on the Panjab University campus on Tuesday.
PU Campus Students’ Council secretary Pravesh Bishnoi, who represented the INSO in the council elections, said it was for the first time that Haryana Day was celebrated on the campus. “A cake-cutting ceremony was organised at the Student Centre. Famous singers Faizalpuria, Renuka Pawar and others performed at the event,” said Bishnoi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way
A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm
Centre targeting Punjab farmers over stubble-burning because of their protests against three farm laws: Bhagwant Mann
'BJP holds Punjab responsible for air pollution, while spare...