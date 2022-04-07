Haryana Democratic Front leader to join AAP

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 6

Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) convener Nirmal Singh is slated to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi tomorrow. He, along with his entire team, including Nirmal Singh’s daughter and HDF general secretary Chitra Sarwara will join AAP.

They had revolted against the Congress and contested as Independent from the Ambala City and Ambala Cantonment constituencies in the last Assembly elections. After revolting against the Congress, they had formed the HDF in 2019.

Confirming the development, a senior HDF leader said, “Nirmal Singh and his entire team will join AAP in Delhi on Thursday.”