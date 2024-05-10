Haryana eves beat Madhya Pradesh 3-2

Chandigarh, May 9
Hockey Haryana trounced Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in a shootout finish during the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Ranchi, (Jharkhand).
The match ended in a goalless draw at the end of the stipulated time. Both teams fought tooth and nail but couldn’t quite convert their chances to find the back of the net. Madhya Pradesh were awarded five penalty corners and Hockey Haryana four, but none of them could be converted into goals.
In the shootout, Manju Chorsiya, Pinki and Khasa Shashi scored for Hockey Haryana while Karmanpreet Kaur and Swati scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Ishika saved three goals for Haryana to help them win two points.
In the second match of the day, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Mizoram 2-0. The first quarter turned out to be goalless but Pratibha Ekka (25th) put Odisha on the board with a field goal in the second quarter. The third quarter didn’t see any goal either as Odisha led 1-0 going into the final quarter. Karuna Minz (52nd) doubled their lead with a field goal in the final quarter as Odisha won the game 2-0.
