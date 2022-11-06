Haryana folk artistes keep audience spellbound at Kalagram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

Fascinating folk colours of Haryana created quite a buzz at the ongoing Ragini and Saang Festival, which is being organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), at Kalagram here today.

Today’s show started with the rendition of Amit Malik, a star Raagini artiste from Haryana who kept the audience spellbound for over an hour. He raised the issue of vulgarity being peddled into the rich and robust folk culture of Haryana by some vested interests to make money.

He doled out a hair-raising composition, “Sara kunva sune geet, isse ghar ghar mein bajwai dunga, aur Haryana tai besharmi nai bilkul bahar bhagwavai dunga”, in a typical folk tradition. The rendition evoked a thunderous applause from the audience. He also presented a patriotic song on martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Saangi Vishnu Dutt, another prominent folk artiste from Haryana, dwelled on the theme of Sardar Chap Singh, a fastidious general of the Mughal army under the rule of Shah Jahan, who had to face death under suspicion. The story traces the long drawn struggle and sacrifice of his devoted wife who helped save her husband from gallows by proving him innocent. The presentation was a befitting tribute to the womanhood, which left the audience teary-eyed.

Heartthrobs of Raagini and Saang lovers — Sarita Kashyap and Deepak Julana — would perform on the concluding day of fascinating fiesta of folk music and culture of Haryana.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner-cum-Director, Art and Cultural Affairs, Haryana, Mahavir Kaushik, who was the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the performers of the evening for doing their precious little to carry forward the India’s rich cultural heritage. He also rendered a song in a typical Raagini tradition.