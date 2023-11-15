Haryana Governor felicitates students on Children’s Day

Panchkula, November 14
Governor Bandaru Dattatreya today felicitated students, who have excelled in academics, at Haryana Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on the occasion of Children’s Day.
The Governor, along with children and teachers, also paid tributes to the first Prime Minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru. Encouraging them to take inspiration from the former PM, he told children that they were the future captains of the country and the nation had high expectations from them.
District education officer Satpal Kaushik was also present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel
Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...
EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy
Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives
In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients
Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...
4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe
44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized