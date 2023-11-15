Haryana Governor felicitates students on Children’s Day

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 14

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya today felicitated students, who have excelled in academics, at Haryana Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on the occasion of Children’s Day.

The Governor, along with children and teachers, also paid tributes to the first Prime Minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru. Encouraging them to take inspiration from the former PM, he told children that they were the future captains of the country and the nation had high expectations from them.

District education officer Satpal Kaushik was also present on the occasion.

