Haryana Governor honours Editor of Dainik Tribune

Chandigarh, May 12
The Media Federation of India (MFI) and the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) organised their annual “Entrepreneurs and Achievers Award 2023” ceremony today wherein Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya felicitated Editor of Dainik Tribune Naresh Kaushal.
A total of 34 persons, who have excelled in their respective fields, were honoured.
This was the fourth edition of the awards instituted by the MFI and the PRCI for people who exceptionally contribute to the fields of social service, corporate world, civil services, education, sports, journalism, medicine, art and culture, and others.
