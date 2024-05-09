Haryana govt will function as usual: Speaker Gupta

Panchkula, May 8
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said he has not received an official intimation about the decision of three independent MLAs — Somveer Sangwan, Randhir Singh Gollen and Dharam Pal Gonder — to support Congress in the legislative assembly. The speaker stated this while responding to questions posed by mediapersons during a press conference on party national president JP Nadda’s proposed visit to Panchkula.
The decision of the MLAs to withdraw their support from the government and offer it to Congress had raised questions about whether the BJP-led state government would be toppled. However, Speaker Gupta said he had not received any such information through official channels, adding that the news came to him through the media.
He said there are 88 members in the legislative assembly. “We have 40 MLAs from the BJP, 30 from the Congress, 10 from JJP and 6 independents, along with one from the Haryana Lokhit party, in the assembly.”
“There is no official intimation of the MLAs offering their support to Congress. Therefore, the state government will continue to function as usual,” he added.
Nadda’s visit on May 10
Meanwhile, during the press conference, Gupta said Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to reach Panchkula on May 10. “Nadda will hold a grand road show at 10 am in support of Banto Kataria. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will also be present during the road show,” he said.
Gupta said the road show would start at Sector 7 DC Model School and continue till the light point of Sectors 7 and 8.
