Haryana Governor visits Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Ramgarh

Chandigarh, January 4

Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana, visited the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) at Ramgarh, near Chandigarh, today. Prof Prateek Kishore, Director, TBRL, briefed the governor about the activities of the establishment.

The governor went around various facilities at the laboratory and interacted with the scientists. He was also apprised about the design and development of warheads, electronic fuzes, and other products for low-intensity conflict. TBRL is a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

