Haryana Governor visits Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Ramgarh

Chandigarh, January 4
Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana, visited the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) at Ramgarh, near Chandigarh, today. Prof Prateek Kishore, Director, TBRL, briefed the governor about the activities of the establishment.
The governor went around various facilities at the laboratory and interacted with the scientists. He was also apprised about the design and development of warheads, electronic fuzes, and other products for low-intensity conflict. TBRL is a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab
Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius
Canada-based Brookfield to acquire India business of American Tower Corporation for USD 2 billion
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expec...