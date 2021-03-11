Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij reviews security at Panchkula stadium

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 3

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said strict security arrangements should be ensured during Khelo India Youth Games which is being held in the city. Vij stated this during a meeting held with the officials to review the arrangements for Khelo India Youth Games starting at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Sector 3, tomorrow.

Earlier, he inspected the security arrangements at the sports stadium. Vij said around 8,500 players from all over the country would be participating in 25 sports. The games were being organised in Panchkula as well as in Chandigarh, Ambala, Shahbad and Delhi.

Meanwhile, in order to provide foolproof security to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DCP Surinder Pal Singh has prohibited unmanned aerial vehicles, like drones, in the district from at least four hours before the arrival of the Home Minister to one hour after his departure.

Traffic advisory

Traffic restrictions have been imposed from 4 pm to 9.30 pm on service lane from Old Panchkula to the Zirakpur highway (going towards Tau Devi Lal Stadium), on the Majri chowk-Sector 3 light point-Tau Devilal Sports Stadium stretch and the stretch leading to the dumping ground in Sector 23. The police have appealed to the public to use alternative routes.

