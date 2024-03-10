Haryana Home Minister inspects Shaheed Smarak project

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 9

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij inspected the under-construction Shaheed Smarak today. The Smarak is being built to commemorate the sacrifice of the 1857 revolt heroes at Ambala Cantonment.

During the inspection, a presentation was given to the minister on the artwork that would be showcased in the museum. Vij said the museum would be an integral part of the Shaheed Smarak, and it should be developed in a manner that the visitors get all the information about the situations of the first revolt in Ambala and Haryana, among other parts of the country in 1857, adding that the visitors should feel and experience the atmosphere of the 1857 revolt.

He said, “A committee of historians was formed for the construction of the Shaheed Smarak, and the agency hired for the artwork should hold discussions with the committee about the historical facts to be displayed at the museum.”

The officials of the PWD (B&R) and the agency informed the minister that screens, audio and various other forms of media would be used to showcase the history.

Vij also inspected the construction work of the 150-foot-high memorial tower, entrance hall, parking area, water bodies, and other areas of the Smarak. He said the memorial would house a museum based on 1857 revolt heroes, a library, an audio-video museum, a food court, a children’s park, a cafeteria and an open-air auditorium, adding that the project was estimated to cost about Rs 500 crore.

Ambala Cantonment SDM Satinder Siwach, PWD SE Navneet Nain, XEN Ritesh Aggarwal, and DSP Ashish Chaudhary, among others, were present during the inspection.

