Tennis meet: Haryana lad beats Chandigarh's Japnaam

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 30

Haryana’s Aryan Jolly defeated Chandigarh’s Japnaam Singh in straight sets (6-2, 6-4) during the first round boys’ U-18 category match on the opening day of the Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship.

Chandigarh’s Shorya Jishtu also marched ahead by defeating Hardit Singh (6-1, 6-2), while Punjab’s Shaurya Nadda recorded a comeback (2-6, 6-4, 7-6(5)) victory over Acmejot Singh.

Haryana’s Armaan Doon faced some resistance from Punjab’s Ajayvir Singh before logging a (6-4, 7-6(5)) win, while Pragun Thakur defeated Arnav Gautam (6-1, 7-5). Haryana’s Shaurya Balhara also moved further by registering a (6-3, 7-5) win over Arihant Siwach of Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh’s Daksh Kapoor ousted Haryana’s Priyanshu Dhull (6-0, 6-0). Abhimanyu Rana defeated Maharashtra’s Arham Ali (6-1, 6-4).

In the boys’ U-16 category, Haryana’s Abhimanyu Rana outplayed Punjab’s Dhruv Sharma (6-0, 6-2). Acmejot defeated Haryana’s Jahan Jolly (6-1, 6-0) and Hardit Singh outplayed Punjab’s Vedant Sharma (6-3, 6-0).

#Mohali