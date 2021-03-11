Haryana minister’s imposter asks for gifts from sports officials

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 30

A man pretending to be Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh allegedly sent messages on WhatsApp to officials of the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry, asking them to order gifts for him from an e-commerce website, Amazon.

The miscreant had also put a photo of the minister as the WhatsApp display picture. A case has been registered against the unknown person under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC.

Lakshmy Pant, Assistant Director (Yoga) in the Sports Ministry and the complainant in the case, said she had received a message from an unknown WhatsApp number on April 11. The person claimed himself to be the Sports Minister and subsequently asked her a few strange questions.

As the suspect’s conduct raised the official’s eyebrows, she decided to inform her seniors and informed the miscreant about it. Soon, the person blocked her number on WhatsApp. Subsequently, some officials in other departments of the Sports Ministry also received messages from the same number.