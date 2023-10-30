Haryana Open: Jatiwal's team win Pro-Am event

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 29

Chandigarh-based professional Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal’s team won the Pro-Am event of the Haryana Open at Panchkula Golf Club.

Jatiwal’s team consisted of amateurs RS Meena, Sanjeev Goyal and Pooja Narwal and posted a score of 54.5. Bengaluru-based professional Khalin Joshi and his team consisting of amateurs Devinder Singh, Ram Subhag and NK Arora were the runners-up with a score of 55.

The contest for the closest to the pin on hole number 2 was won by MP Singh, who landed it within 10 feet of the pin. The closest to the pin on hole number 13 was won by Mohinder Kaur Ruppal, who landed it 12 feet and 10 inches from the pin.

The prize for the straightest drive on hole number 14 went to Madan Mohan Verma, who hit his drive within one foot and two inches from the centre of the fairway. The longest drive contest on hole number 9 was won by Karan Jaswal, who landed it at a distance of 285 yards.

