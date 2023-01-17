Haryana players seek 3% job quota in all departments

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 16

Sportspersons from the state today held a demonstration seeking 3% job quota in all departments instead of only three — sports, police and education. As a symbol of peace, they were holding roses in their hands.

Players gathered at Sector 5 and started their march towards the residence of the Chief Minister. However, they were stopped by the police at the Chandigarh border. Thereafter, a delegation of players was taken to meet higher officials. During the meeting, they were assured that their demands would be taken up with the CM following which they called off their protest.

The protesters said the Haryana Government had limited the eligible sports person (ESP) quota of 3% in Group-C recruitment to only three departments. In this context, a letter was issued on behalf of the Chief Secretary on November 24 last year. As per the letter, the recruitment will be done through the CET and there will be no post in Group-C of sports quota. To eliminate the sports quota indirectly, it was limited only to three departments. They demanded that the 3% quota should be implemented in all departments.

They added that para players could not go to the home department (police). Players were required to have BEd degree for jobs in Education Department, which they usually do not possess. Not all players could do NIS course, as a result there was almost no job for them in the Sports Department.