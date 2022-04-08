Haryana Police riders shine

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Two equestrian teams of the Haryana Police secured the top positions in tent pegging during the ongoing 40th All-India Police Equestrian Championships being held at the training center of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force at Bhanu near here.

The ‘A’ team, comprising Pradeep astride Mrighnaini, Nirmal Singh astride Dolly, Sanjeev Kumar astride Damyanti and Ranvir Singh astride Karishma, bagged the gold medal, while the ‘B’ team, comprising Jitendra astride Uttam, Suresh astride Ocean Element, Jasvir Singh astride Rosy and Dinesh astride Chetak, won the silver medal. The third place was secured by the Assam Rifles team.

Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan, who was the chief guest at today’s events, presented the medals to the winners.