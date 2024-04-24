Haryana Police SPO found murdered in Chandigarh's Sector 56 forest

Chandigarh, April 23
A Special Police Officer (SPO) of the Haryana Police was found strangled in forest area around 100 metres from the Sector 56 police post this morning. The body bore injury marks on the face.
Sources said two suspects had been identified but they were yet to be arrested.
The victim has been identified as Ajeet Singh, a resident of Jhujhar Nagar, Mohali. He was deputed at a checkpoint on Chandigarh/Panchkula border near the Housing Board light point.
The police received information about a body lying in the forest around 7.15 am, following which several police officers rushed to the spot. A forensic team also visited the crime scene. The victim, wearing uniform, appeared to have been strangled and attacked with a stone.
“Prima facie, it appears that the victim was strangled, though he also had injury marks on his face,” said a police official.
The victim’s motorcycle was found nearby. His mobile phone and purse were missing. “We are investigating as to why the victim came to the forest area,” the police said.
Later, a team of the Haryana Police also visited the spot to confirm the victim’s identity.
Meanwhile, a murder case has been registered at the Maloya police station.
