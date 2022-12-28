Haryana prepared to deal with any situation: Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 27

Few Covid cases are being reported these days and even if they increase in the coming days, the state government was ready to deal with the situation.

Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij stated this after taking stock of the arrangements being made to deal with a Covid situation during a mock drill conducted at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 here today. He virtually enquired about health facilities and equipment available in hospitals at various districts of the state.

Inspecting the flu corner, ICU, Covid ward and PSA plants at the hospital, Vij said the main objective of the mock drill was to check the facilities and equipment available in hospitals to deal with a crisis-like situation.

He said at present, 26 RT-PCR machines were functional in 22 districts while 101 PSA plants were operational in the state.

“There is no shortage of oxygen in the state. Adequate number of oxygen cylinders and concentrators are available to deal with any situation,” he said.

G Anupama, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Prabhjot Singh, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Haryana, Sonia Trikha, Director General, Health Services, JS Punia, Director, Health Services, and Rajeev Kapoor, Civil Surgeon, were among those present on the occasion.