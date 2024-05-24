Panchkula: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta flays Rahul Gandhi over ‘saving the Constitution’ remark

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 23

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks of ‘saving the Constitution’ during the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan organised in the city on Wednesday. Gupta said the Congress has a history of breaking the Constitution and has now started talking about its ethos.

Gupta slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and said the entire history of Congress since independence has been one of flouting the Constitution. He said, “Rahul Gandhi is also not able to hold a rally in Panchkula and is fulfilling the needs of the election campaign by organising indoor programmes. Due to fear of defeat, Congress has resorted to politics of fear and greed.”

He said Rahul reaches his public meetings with a copy of the Constitution. He said, “However, Congress has left no stone unturned in disrespecting the Constitution in the past. During Nehru’s time, elected governments were dismissed in many states, and the President’s rule was imposed through gross misuse of Constitutional provisions. The Indira Gandhi government imposed an emergency in 1975, which lasted for 21 months. The anti-Sikh riots that took place after her assassination in 1984 were also organised by Congress leaders. Thousands of Sikhs were killed.”

