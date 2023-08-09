Haryana Speaker for swift completion of multi-featured park in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 8

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today instructed officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to ensure timely completion of the multi-featured park in Sector 24. He would personally oversee the progress of the project on a monthly basis to make sure it is inaugurated by June 30 next year.

Gupta conducted an on-site inspection of the park today, which is being developed by the HSVP on 18 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.

The local MLA further directed the officials to initiate various civil, electrical and horticultural works concurrently to prevent any potential delays. Gupta asked them to commence the plantation process with both fragrant and colour schemes inside and outside the park, enabling continued growth of plants upon completion. He also issued directions to make the park a state-of-the-art attraction. He stressed the importance of establishing a robust drainage system to prevent any waterlogging issues.

The officials informed the Speaker that the construction contract for the multi-feature park had been awarded, and the construction work was set to commence this week.

Upon completion, the park will provide the public with a new recreational space. In addition to offering leisurely strolls, the park will house an open-air café where visitors can enjoy refreshments. The facility will include an open-air theatre for hosting cultural events. The park’s offerings will encompass amenities such as a meditation garden, a topiary garden, a cycle track for children and youth and a musical fountain. The park will be one of the nation’s premier destinations, offering a mix of leisure, exercise and entertainment opportunities.

