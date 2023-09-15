Haryana Speaker holds Janta Darbar, resolves complaints on the spot

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 14

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta listened to grievances of people at the Janata Darbar held at the Field Hostel of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector 6 here today.

A total of 52 grievances were taken up, and Gupta redressed most of them by giving directions to the officials concerned on phone.

District BJP president Ajay Sharma was also present on the occasion.

Redressing the complaint of villagers of Alipur, Toka, Khangesara, Khatauli, Gupta directed HSIIDC officials to release the compensation amount on account of the land acquired in these villages at the earliest.

In another complaint, he directed Executive Engineer, Municipal Corporation, to replace the 40-year-old sewerage line in the Sector 4 market.

On the demand raised by Kavita, sarpanch of Bunga village, to remove a liquor vend in front of Radha Soami Satsang Beas Bhawan, Gupta spoke to Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan on phone and told him to take action as soon as possible.

