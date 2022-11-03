Haryana Speaker opens dialysis unit in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 2

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the 61st dialysis unit of Rahi Care in Sector 9 here today.

Rahi Care Dialysis Centre is a standalone dialysis centre near the General Hospital in Sector 6, here, which will provide easy access to patients requiring quality dialysis.

British Deputy High Commissioner Chandigarh Carolyn Rowett, Director British High Commission Sally Taylor and Rahi Care managing director and CEO Shaurya Tayal were also present.

Gupta visited the dialysis centre and inquired about dialysis machines and other facilities available for patients here. Addressing the gathering, Gupta said today 61st unit of Rahi Care was inaugurated in Panchkula. With the establishment of this unit, dialysis facility would be available to people of Panchkula and its surrounding areas at subsidised rates.

#gian chand gupta #Panchkula