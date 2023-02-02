Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta opens overbridge in Sector 19, Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 1

Fulfilling the long-pending demand of Panchkula residents, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today inaugurated the newly constructed railway overbridge (ROB) in Sector 19 here. The ROB has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 30 crore.

While addressing the gathering, Gupta said till now, Sector 19 remained almost cut-off from the rest of the sectors and people had to face the problem of long traffic jams on both sides of the railway line. With the construction of this ROB, residents would not only get rid of traffic jams, but also smooth flow of traffic would be ensured.

Gupta said all-out efforts had been made by him to provide basic amenities such as electricity, water, health, roads and education to the people.

He claimed that development works worth Rs 5,000 crore had so far been done in Panchkula in the past around eight years. Twenty-four hour electricity supply had been ensured in the town as well as villages. To redress the problem of drinking water, a 25-km-long pipeline has been laid from the Bhakra main canal to the Kajauli Waterworks at a cost of about Rs 62 crore.

He said to make clean drinking water available in the villages, 50 new tubewells had been installed. To provide seamless road connectivity, a four-lane Panchkula-Yamunanagar National Highway-73 had been constructed at a cost of about Rs 1,000 crore, which is the lifeline of Panchkula.

Gupta said health infrastructure had been further strengthened to provide better health facilities to people. Apart from providing facilities such as CT scan, MRI, dialysis and a Cathlab in the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, free medicines were being provided to the poor and people belonging to weaker sections of society.

He said the construction of Ayush AIIMS on the Mata Mansa Devi temple premises was in progress at a cost of about Rs 500 crore, which also included a 250-bed hospital. He also appreciated the Municipal Corporation for the maintenance of parks.

He said there were about 275 parks in Panchkula, which were being maintained by the Municipal Corporation through Park Development Societies so as to keep the city more clean, green and beautiful.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and Commissioner Virender Lathar, Executive Engineer of Public Works (Building and Roads) Department Gaurav Jain, Vice-Chairman of the Shivalik Development Board Om Prakash Devinagar, councillors Harender Malik, Narendra Lubana, Sonia Sood, Jai Kaushik, Ritu Goyal, Satbir Chaudhary, Sumit Singla, Suresh Verma, Rajkumar Jain and Sonu Birla were among those present on this occasion.