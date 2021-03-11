Haryana Speaker orders probe into work at Sec 20 crematorium

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 27

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today ordered an inquiry into the construction work at the Sector 20 cremation ground carried out a cost of Rs 17 lakh.

Gupta, who inspected the crematorium run by Shri Sanatan Dharma Vaikunth Dham Seva Samiti in Sector 20 and took stock of various facilities available, has asked for setting up of a three-member committee, including councillors Jai Kaushik, Sushil Garg and one of the MC officials, to probe the matter. The committee would work under the supervision of the MC Commissioner.

The issue of incomplete construction work at the cremation ground came to the fore after members of the Sanatan Dharma Vaikunth Dham Seva Samiti raised the issue of a boundary wall of the crematorium with Gupta. The representatives of the Samiti requested him that the remaining boundary wall of the crematorium be completed at the earliest.

However, MC officials present on the occasion informed him that the work for the construction of the boundary wall of the crematorium and laying tiles had been carried out at a cost of Rs 17 lakh. On this, Gupta asked the MC officials to probe the scope of work to be carried out under the tender and whether all work specified in the tender had been carried out or not.