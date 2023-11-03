Haryana Speaker redresses complaints at Janata Darbar

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 2

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta listened to complaints and problems of people at the Janata Darbar in Sector 6 here today. He resolved many issues of the people gathered in the darbar on the spot by giving necessary directions to officials concerned through telephone.

On the complaint of illegal slums at Maheshpur village, Gupta directed the Estate Officer of the Haryana Urban Development Authority on to get these illegal slums removed. He said around 150 new illegal slums had come up in Maheshpur village. He directed estate officials to ensure removal of these slums at the earliest by conducting a drive with adequate police force. He made it clear that encroachments on government land would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

An elderly couple from Saketdi pleaded with the Speaker that they had transferred their house in the name of their grandson, but now they were being tortured and forced to leave the premises by him. At this age, they had no other place to live. Taking cognisance of the complaint, Gupta directed the Panchkula SDM to investigate the matter and ensure proper arrangements for the elderly couple’s stay under the Senior Citizens Act and take action against their grandson.

A case of rape of a minor from Kalka also came up on the occasion. A man complained to Gupta that his daughter was raped by a lawyer, who also filed a false case against him (father). At this, Gupta directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to immediately register an FIR against the accused and take action in the matter. He said all evidence in this regard had been submitted by the aggrieved party along with the complaint.

Rishi, a resident of Sector 4, apprised Gupta of the bad condition of a toilet built in the Sector 4 market. Gupta called up the Municipal Commissioner and instructed him to do the needful in this regard.

A complainant told the Speaker that illegal mining had been done on his farm in Raipur Rani, which had caused huge damage to his land. Gupta ordered appropriate action in this regard. A delegation of senior citizens from Sector 27 met Gupta and demanded that a plot be made available for the construction of a temple in the sector. The Speaker assured the delegation that their demand would be considered sympathetically.

#Gian Chand Gupta #Panchkula