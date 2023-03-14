Haryana Speaker reviews preparations for Chaitra Navratri fair starting March 22

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 13

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today presided over a meeting to review the preparations for the Chaitra Navratri fair starting from March 22 on the Mansa Devi Temple premises.

Security arrangements A total of 933 police personnel will be deployed for the Navratri fair. Of this, 715 police personnel will be deployed in Panchkula and 218 near Kali Devi Temple in Kalka.

Gupta said Mansa Devi temple and its surrounding area had been declared a holy complex by the state government. There would be a ban on the sale and purchase of any kind of meat and meat products in the area.

He said the Deputy Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police would ensure that no meat and meat products were sold on the holy premises. He said there would be a ban on the use of plastic carry bags during the fair. He directed the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB) authorities to hold a meeting of shopkeepers and motivate them not to use carry bags made of plastic for prasad and other offerings. He said if plastic carry bags were still used by shopkeepers, then they should be challaned as per the rules.

Gupta instructed the Municipal Corporation to make arrangements for temporary toilets as well as to provide dustbin facilities at various places.

He said special arrangements should be made for dustbins near bhandara sites. He also instructed the MC to get fogging done on the temple premises. He said the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the MC should complete repair and patch work of the roads falling under their respective jurisdiction from Singhdwar to Mata Mansa Devi Temple before the fair.

Gupta instructed the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to ensure uninterrupted power supply for 24 hours during the fair. He said 24-hour duty of doctors and paramedical staff should be put on a shift-wise basis in the dispensaries set up by the Health Department at the fair site. Apart from this, two fire brigade vehicles should also be deployed to deal with any emergency. He said at least 10 e-rickshaws should be run on the temple premises for the convenience of devotees.

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the SMMDSB Mahavir Kaushik, DCP Sumer Pratap Singh and Chief Executive Officer of the Board Ashok Kumar Bansal, HSVP Administrator Dharamveer Singh, Estate Officer Manav Malik, SDM Panchkula Mamta Sharma, ACP Surinder Singh Yadav, HSVP Executive Engineer NK Payal, and Tehsildar Kalka Vikram Singla were among those present in the meeting.

