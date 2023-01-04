Haryana Speaker reviews progress of development works in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 3

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said development works worth Rs 300 to Rs 400 crore were in progress in the Panchkula Assembly constituency. He said after the completion of these works Panchkula would get a distinct identity.

Gupta stated this after reviewing the progress of development works in district at a meeting held with officials of various departments here today.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Virender Lather, were also present at the meeting.

Gupta directed officials to ensure quality in development works. He made it clear that any compromise with the quality would not be tolerated at any cost. He asked the XENs of departments concerned to personally inspect the ongoing development works and ensure that quality material was being used.

The Speaker said a multi-featured park being developed in Sector 24, Panchkula, at an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore would be the best park in the tricity. He said people from far off places would visit this park. He instructed officials of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to speed up the pace of work.

Gupta was informed that the work of the boundary wall of the park and toilet block would be completed by January 31, 2023, at a cost of Rs 8.78 crore and apart from this, Rs 9.81 crore had been approved for an open air theatre, open cafe, foot over bridge and gates and Rs 3.62 crore for electricity related work.

Tenders for these works had been invited till January 30, 2023, and the work would commence from March 1. He was also informed that Rs 3 crore had been sanctioned for the horticulture works. The prestigious project was likely to be completed by June 30, 2024.

While reviewing the progress of Chief Minister’s announcements for Panchkula, Gupta told officials to start the process for setting up of new fire stations at the Industrial Area, Barwala, MDC, Sector 5, Panchkula, and Sector 30, Pinjore, at the earliest.

Besides, Gupta said the formalities should be completed on time for the purchase of new hydraulic ladders to deal with fire incidents in multi-storeyed buildings.

Earlier, he inaugurated a Community Centre in Sector 28, Panchkula, named after teacher and social reformer Savitri Bai Phule on Tuesday. This is the 17th Community Centre set up in the city.

