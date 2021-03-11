Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta takes out bike rally in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 12

A large number of youths on two-wheelers participated in a “Tiranga Samman” rally organised under the leadership of Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta here today.

Gupta flagged off the rally after laying a wreath at the memorial to Martyr Major Sandeep Shankla in Sector 2. After passing through Sectors 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 11 and 12, it culminated at Shaheed Smarak in Sector 12 where the Speaker paid a floral tribute to the martyrs.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria were also present.

#gian chand gupta #Panchkula