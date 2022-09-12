Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta takes stock of arrangements at polyclinic in Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 11

Amid rising dengue cases in Kalka and Pinjore, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today visited a polyclinic in Pinjore and took stock of medical arrangements being made for the prevention of the disease.

Gupta sought detailed information about the treatment being given to dengue patients from the Civil Surgeon and directed the Municipal Commissioner to provide vehicle-mounted fogging machines. He directed MC officials to go door-to-door in dengue affected areas to trace and destroy larvae and get fogging done there.

Instructions were also given to increase fogging inside houses and open places and sprinkle oil in drains. He saw the pamphlets printed by the Health Department on “Dos and Dont’s” to make people of Pinjore and Kalka aware of dengue. He instructed the officials to distribute these among people in the affected areas.

He also asked Kalka councillors to go door-to-door to make people aware of the measures to prevent the disease. The Health Department and the Municipal Corporation should coordinate with each other to get the fogging done so that dengue larvae do not breed again.

He asked people of the district to take medicines only after consulting doctors in case of dengue. He appealed to people associated with social organisations, NGOs and social clubs to make people aware of the disease. He also spoke to the Chandigarh Mayor over phone for fogging machines and other essential items. He instructed the civil surgeon to take help from the UT Mayor.

Panchkula CMO Dr Mukta Kumar told Gupta that a new testing lab had been set up at the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Kalka, which will collect samples from 8 am to 8 pm. Several doctors had been sent to Kalka and Pinjore from Panchkula.

Gupta also inaugurated a dengue serology machine at the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Kalka. With the arrival of this machine, now patients would not have to go to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6 Panchkula.

Gupta also visited the emergency ward of the hospital. He interacted with dengue patients admitted to the hospital and assured them of all possible help by the government.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik; Kalka SDM Ruchi Singh Bedi; Kalka Municipal Council chairman Krishan Lal Lamba, Executive Officer of the Kalka Municipal Council Nisha Sharma; senior doctor of the Health Department Rajiv Narwal; and Kalka Tehsildar Vikram Singla were among those present.

