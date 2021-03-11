Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta to seek more cops for Panchkula district

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta at a meeting with officials of the Police Department and the administration in Panchkula.

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 26

Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gyan Chand Gupta held a meeting with Mayor, Deputy Commissioner, top officials of the Police Department and drug eradication committee at the Secretariat on Thursday. Senior police officials presented details of the action taken under the drug eradication campaign. They demanded that the police force should be increased in Panchkula district. On this Gian Chand Gupta said he would write a letter to the Chief Minister in this regard.

Panchkula Police Commissioner Hanif Qureshi said, “Fourteen people have been arrested after the campaign was started on May 12. Out of these, 12 accused have been arrested under non-bailable sections.”

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surendra Pal said the process of confiscating properties of those found guilty of drug abuse had started. This was the first meeting after Surendra Pal took over as the Panchkula DCP.

Hanif Qureshi while presenting the demographic data of Chandigarh and Panchkula said total strength of the police force in Chandigarh was 5,775 against the population of 12 lakh while there were only 1,075 police personnel in Panchkula district, which had a population of 6.2 lakh. He said Panchkula was being used as the small capital of Haryana due to which state-level events and various types of dharna-demonstrations were held here every day.

He urged the Speaker that there was a need for at least two more police companies here. Gian Chand Gupta said he would request for more police personnel by writing a letter to the Chief Minister and there would be no shortage of resources in Panchkula.

Speaking on the occasion Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said a coordination committee of several departments had been formed to speed up the campaign. Motivational speaker Vivek Atre, who was also present at the meeting, said teachers in schools and colleges should warn children about the problem of drug abuse. — TNS

