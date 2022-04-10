Haryana Speaker visits grain market in Panchkula, finds illegal vendors

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 9

Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta today conducted a surprise inspection at the grain market in Sector 20 and found unauthorised vends for which their owners were illegally charged daily. The cleanliness was also found wanting at the grain market.

‘Unauthorised fee charged from them’ Vendors were being charged Rs200 per day and also asked to pay an additional Rs10 per table and Rs30 for putting up an umbrella. — Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana Speaker and Panchkula MLA

For irregularities, Gupta asked Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board officials to conduct an inquiry and take strict action against officials found guilty. He also checked records of the office of Secretary-cum-EO, Market Committee.

Gupta stated he had been receiving complaints that illegal vendors were selling fruits and vegetables in the grain market. “Upon my visit, I spoke to the vendors and discovered that they are charged on a daily basis for operating in the grain market,” he said.

“Vendors were being charged Rs200 per day and also asked to pay an additional Rs10 per table and Rs30 for putting up an umbrella,” he added. Apart from this, they are also charged for electricity consumption. “This is illegal and no such receipt is given to them for the money they pay,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, he also took stock of procurement arrangements and the payment status. In three mandis of the district, a total of 2,789 MT of wheat has arrived so far and 1,100 MT of it has been procured. —