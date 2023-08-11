Haryana submits demarcation report; eco clearance pending

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 10

For the exchange of land for its new Assembly building in the city, the Haryana Government today submitted a demarcation report and non-encumbrance certificate of 12-acre land at Saketri village.

The government has demarcated the land in lieu of 10 acres near the Railway light point towards the IT Park road for the construction of a new Assembly building.

The report was submitted during a meeting chaired by UT Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh here today. However, environmental clearance is yet to be received due to the area being an eco-sensitive zone where the Supreme Court has stipulated restrictions on permanent structures.

While the demarcation and land exchange process has been initiated, the environmental clearance is crucial for the final approval of the project. The authorities are working towards obtaining the clearance to move forward with the Assembly building’s construction. Further meetings are expected to expedite the process once the clearance is secured.

The allocation of land for the Haryana Assembly building in Chandigarh was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 9, 2022, during the 30th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Jaipur. The decision had come in response to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s demand for the state’s rights in the existing Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, which it currently shares with Punjab. The demand stemmed from the projected increase in the number of Assembly seats after the 2026 delimitation exercise.

New Assembly building in UT