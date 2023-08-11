Haryana submits demarcation report; eco clearance pending

Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, August 10
For the exchange of land for its new Assembly building in the city, the Haryana Government today submitted a demarcation report and non-encumbrance certificate of 12-acre land at Saketri village.
The government has demarcated the land in lieu of 10 acres near the Railway light point towards the IT Park road for the construction of a new Assembly building.
The report was submitted during a meeting chaired by UT Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh here today. However, environmental clearance is yet to be received due to the area being an eco-sensitive zone where the Supreme Court has stipulated restrictions on permanent structures.
While the demarcation and land exchange process has been initiated, the environmental clearance is crucial for the final approval of the project. The authorities are working towards obtaining the clearance to move forward with the Assembly building’s construction. Further meetings are expected to expedite the process once the clearance is secured.
The allocation of land for the Haryana Assembly building in Chandigarh was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 9, 2022, during the 30th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Jaipur. The decision had come in response to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s demand for the state’s rights in the existing Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, which it currently shares with Punjab. The demand stemmed from the projected increase in the number of Assembly seats after the 2026 delimitation exercise.
New Assembly building in UT
- Haryana Govt demarcated 12 acres in Saketri in lieu of 10-acre land near Railway light point for new Assembly building
- However, environmental clearance is yet to be received due to the land’s status in an eco-sensitive zone
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...