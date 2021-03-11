Haryana Warriors beat Uttar Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, may 2

Haryana Warriors recorded a four-run win over Uttar Pradesh Warriors on the opening day of the 7th USHA Divyang Cricket League today.

Batting first, Haryana Warriors scored 104 runs in the allotted 10 overs with the help of Prince (57 off 23 balls), Sandeep Kumar (20 off 15 balls), Ved Pal (8) and Sukhwant Singh (4). Anmol Vashistha claimed two wickets, while Akar Awasthi claimed one for the bowling side.

In reply, Uttar Pradesh scored 100 runs in the allotted overs with the help of Shailesh Yadav (76) and Awasthi (16).

Punjab Warriors logged a four-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh (B) Warriors and AICAB defeated Chenab XI by three wickets.

Batting first, Chenab XI posted 131/9 in 20 overs with the help of Viraj Kolte (40) and Vipul Patel (20). Lucky Singh claimed three wickets, while Rustom, Karrish and Muntaeer claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

In reply, AICAB scored 132/7 in 18 overs. Krrish (36), Rustom (30) and Lucky (19) scored a majority of the runs. Karamdeep claimed four wickets, while Sudish took three for the bowling side.