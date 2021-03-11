Haryana Warriors log win in wheelchair cricket meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Haryana Warriors defeated Punjab Lions by 26 runs in the ongoing USHA Divyang Cricket League on the Panjab University grounds today.

Batting first, Haryana Warriors posted 148 runs with the help of Sandeep Kundu (98) and Sukhwant Singh (35). In reply, Punjab Warriors posted 122 runs. Rohit Arora (73) and Vikram Singh (42) were the two main scorers for the side.

In their second match, Haryana Warriors overpowered Uttar Pradesh Warriors by eight wickets. Batting first, Uttar Pradesh scored 87 runs, while Haryana achieved the target in 10 overs. Jhelum XI won the third match of the day by registering a 74-run win over AICAD XI. Batting first, Jhelum XI scored 186 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Harshad Jadav (103 off 58 balls) and Dharamvir Jain (47) were the two run scorers for the side. In reply, AICAD XI posted 112 runs with the help Kriish (38) and Naresh (27). Beas XI logged a five-wicket win over Ravi XI.