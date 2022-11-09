Haryana’s Aksh makes it to tennis quarters

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 8

Haryana’s Aksh Jood overpowered top seed Yasharth Chadha of Uttar Pradesh to move into the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals during the ongoing Roots-AITA CS (7) U-18 National Rankings Championship.

Jood logged a (6-7(5), 7-5, 6-2) win over his rival. Daksh Kapoor defeated Tanishq Jood (6-1, 6-2), while Abhinav Sharma defeated Love Pahal (6-1, 6-0). Allen Chris also marched ahead by defeating Punjab’s Anuj Pal (6-4, 6-4). Punjab’s Divjot Singh overpowered Punjab’s Tanveer Singh (6-1, 6-1). Shiv Sunder of Tamil Nadu recorded a comeback (1-6, 6-1, 6-4) win over Chandigarh’s Aarya Vaibhav.

Carwin Selva ousted Punjab’s Vansh Sharma without conceding a single game (6-0, 6-0) and Japnaam Singh defeated Yash Rana (7-5, 6-2).

In the girls’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Chandigarh’s Mokshika Yadav outplayed Bhakti Soni (6-2, 4-6, 6-0). Ajenika Puri also marched ahead by defeating Nidhi Agarwal (6-1, 6-2) and Tamanna Walia defeated Mahleen Kaur (6-1, 6-1). Akshita Vashisht also moved ahead by defeating Jyotsna Yadav (6-3, 6-3).

#Mohali